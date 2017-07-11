Kim Kardashian Slams Fan Who Suggests She’s Snorting Cocaine On Instagram — See Her Tweet

Kim Kardashian took to Twitter to angrily strike back at a follower who suggested she was snorting cocaine after seeing a video she posted on social media. See her powerful tweet about the accusations here!

She’s setting the record straight! Kim Kardashian, 36, decided to put to rest all rumors by tweeting a response to a Twitter follower who commented that she was snorting cocaine after the reality star posted a video on Instagram. In the video, there appears to be two lines of a white powdery substance on a table in the background. ” I do not play with rumors like this so I’m gonna shut it down real quick,” she tweeted. “That’s sugar from our candy mess from dylan’s candy shop.” Her explanation makes sense considering she was seen at the New York City candy store with her daughter, North, on July 9, reported TMZ.

Kim’s not shy when it comes to defending herself from the public’s accusations. She responded to rumors that she was faking her pregnancy by posting a very pregnant photo of herself back in 2015 and she didn’t take long to address the blackface controversy that happened in June 2017. Despite the constant criticism in the public eye, Kim seems to know who she is and what she represents and is not ready to let things get to her. Her highly publicized marriage with Kanye West, 40, is also always on the radar when it comes to speculation about certain issues, but the couple continue to support each other and remain focused on their family. See some of the cutest pics of Kim and Kanye’s adorable family here!

When she’s not responding to rumors, Kim’s been busy promoting her new makeup line KKW Beauty which launched on June 21. She’s also announced that she has a new fragrance in the works for the near future. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is very active on social media when trying to keep her fans up to date on her projects and opening up about this recent drug rumor was no exception. Although these types of rumors can be very damaging, we’re happy she chose to address it in a quick and healthy way! Keep at it, Kim!

I do not play with rumors like this so I'm gonna shut it down real quick. That's sugar from our candy mess from dylan's candy shop https://t.co/oICdPQVi8d — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 11, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Kim’s response to the serious rumor about her? Tell us your thoughts here!