Kim Kardashian’s Boobs Spill Out Of Sheer Bra In Her Sexiest Night-Out Look Ever

Kim Kardashian, 36, is never shy about showing skin, and that’s just what she did when she went out to dinner on July 10. The 36-year-old rocked awesome velvet leggings, but it was what was on top that really has everyone talking — underneath her open, black blazer, Kim is wearing nothing but a see-through bra! The sexy lingerie reveals a WHOLE lot of cleavage, and although she has the jacket carefully placed to cover her nipples, her breasts are basically popping out, anyway. Plus, we get a glimpse of her toned stomach in the ensemble, too, although her high-waisted pants are pulled to above her belly button.

Despite the possibility of a wardrobe malfunction and the all together revealing nature of this look, Kim owned it confidently, strutting into the restaurant while cameras flashed like crazy. She’s been posting on Snapchat a lot about her workouts lately, so we can understand why she’d want to show off the results of all that hard work! To complete her sexy, night out look, Kim rocked clear, wedged heels and wore her hair sleek and straight, pushed behind her shoulders. She also kept her makeup to a minimum, keeping the focus solely on the outfit.

Kim’s night out comes amidst major drama for her brother, Rob Kardashian, 30, who was slapped with a restraining order from his ex, Blac Chyna, 29, on July 10. The legal battle came after Rob posted naked photos of his ex on social media on July 5, and she publicly claimed that he got physical with her. However, the pair are still keeping joint custody of their eight-month-old daughter, Dream.

