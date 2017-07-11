Kim Kardashian Posts Cute Pic Of North In Malibu — Are They Visiting JAY-Z & Beyonce?

So cute! Kim Kardashian just shared a new candid of North West at a gorgeous Malibu mansion. Could they be visiting JAY-Z and Beyonce’s home to meet their new twins?!

On July 11, Kim Kardashian, 36, posted another adorable photo of her 4-year-old daughter North West peeping at the Pacific Ocean through an iron fence at what appears to be a lavish beach-side home. Kim captioned the image simply: “Malibu.” Now, we’re betting the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has oodles of friends scattered about the sunny beach community but just who is worthy of a visit from her adorable daughter? Could the pair be visiting none other than JAY-Z, 47, and Beyonce, 35, at their sprawling Malibu pad?! Take a look back at North’s most awww-worthy moments right here!

In the image, lil North surveys the view in a flowing white dress and sandals. Her hair is pulled up a in high ponytail as she checks out the big blue below. She and her world-famous mama are literally surrounded in blooming roses at the mysterious locale. Could this be the decadent $400K-a-month home that “The Story of O.J.” rapper and his wife are renting right now? If so, did North get to me the newborn twins!? A visit to the Carter family home would certainly hint at reconciliation between JAY-Z and North’s papa, Kanye West!

On July 2, the “Famous” rapper parted ways with JAY’s prominent streaming platform TIDAL, seemingly providing proof that the once-close collaborators’ relationship had soured. Then, on July 10, Kanye’s legal team claimed he snatched all his music off TIDAL because the company owes him as much as $3 million! Of course, all this might be in response to JAY taking shots at Kanye on his new track “Kill Jay Z” on 4:44. In the song, he calls out Kanye’s erratic behavior that lead to his hospitalization in 2016. The new photo doesn’t provide any proof that this friendship might be bouncing back but perhaps this does: According to their mutual pal 2Chainz, they’re all still close despite the blistering headlines. Well, if so, what are you waiting for, guys? Tell the world!

