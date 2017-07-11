Kim Kardashian Celebrates Summer’s Hottest Trend — Goes Braless & Shows Nipples In White Tank

Kim Kardashian dared to bare while going braless in a flimsy white tank top. The ‘KUWTK’ star looked flawless in her trendy summer look worn on the way to a new photoshoot.

Only Kim Kardashian, 36, could roll up braless in a white tank top and look chic, instead of like she just rolled out of bed. Kim rocked the hot as hell look while arriving at a photoshoot in Los Angeles as her handlers shield her with umbrellas in the hot summer sun. Kim wore the simple white tank with a pair of Adidas workout shorts, her hair gathered back in a ponytail. She was on her way to get glammed up, after all!

Going braless is definitely the trend of the summer. Kim’s rocked the daring look plenty of times in the past, and in summer 2017 other celebrities are feeling comfortable following suit. And that includes her sisters! Kourtney Kardashian, 38, went braless twice so far in July, including when she was hanging out with that hot mystery man (who wasn’t boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24). Like her sister, Kourtney rocked the trend to make a simple look edgier, wearing a long-sleeved, black shirt that showed her nipples.

Kendall Jenner, 21, did the braless thing while abroad in Greece with Bella Hadid, 20, stepping out in just a sexy black dress with gold accents. When she and her friends splashed in the water, it was clear that she wasn’t wearing anything underneath! You can learn HERE how you can rock the trend in your day-to-day life! It’s all about getting creative with how you dress. If you’re not comfortable going braless yet, but want to imitate the look, you can get bra converter straps to make sure your bra doesn’t show in low cut and cutout styles. Or rock a pair of silicone pasties to make sure nothing shows! Double-sided tape is always a good idea, too!

HollywoodLifers, would you dare to go braless like Kim? Let us know!