Bella Hadid & Kendall Jenner Flaunt Abs In Tiny Bikini Tops & Baggy Pants In Mykonos

Our fave supermodel BFFs, Bella Hadid & Kendall Jenner, are having an amazing time on vacation in Greece & they both showed off their amazing figures in tiny bikini tops. How amazing do they look?

Kendall Jenner, 21, and Bella Hadid, 20, are having the most amazing time on vacation in Mykonos, Greece, and both these supermodel BFFs opted to flaunt their washboard abs in skimpy little bikinis — it’s amazing. Bella and Kendall are not shy when it comes to showing off their incredible figures, and we wouldn’t be shy if we looked like that either! What do you guys think of their sexy little bikinis?

Kendall opted to wear a pair of super baggy and wide-leg white pants, which she paired with a tiny little Solid & Striped Tania Top in white. The front of of the strappy top featured a big gold hoop and she paired it with a baggy button-down graphic t-shirt, sunglasses, layered necklaces, and big hoop earrings. Even though she was on a boat, it seems like Kendall didn’t want to lay out and tan in her full bikini.

Bella on the other hand, rocked a full bikini but went with the baggy pants memo. Bella opted for a baby blue bikini with a little top that showed off massive cleavage and high-cut bottoms. She opted not to wear a shirt as well, showing off her insane abs in just her top and a pair of unbuttoned, light-wash distressed boyfriend jeans. We love that these two always looks so effortless and the fact that they can just lounge on a boat in just skimpy little bikinis and baggy pants is amazing.

We love Kendall and Bella’s styles and we think it’s so cute that they coordinated their outfits to be tiny bikini tops and baggy pants. What do you guys think of their outfits — do you like them?