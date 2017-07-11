Kanye West Slams JAY-Z Feud Rumors: ‘We’re Still Brothers’ In New Video

Feud? Nope, not according to Yeezy! In a new interview, Kanye West’s latest BFF, 2Chainz, claims that the rapper is staying adamant that he’s still ‘brothers’ with his mentor and longtime friend, JAY-Z.

If Kanye West, 40, is mad at JAY-Z, 47, he sure doesn’t want anyone to know about it. Just days after enjoying a family BBQ with Kanye and Kim Kardashian, 36, rapper 2Chainz, 39, says there is no beef going down between any of them. Radio host DJ Drama got right to the point during the interview, asking 2Chainz if they talked about JAY-Z at all during the day, and 2Chainz was pretty honest in his response. “Yeah, JAY-Z came up, and I knew that. I knew that when I was going over,” the rapper shared. “For the most part, bro was like, you know, ‘we still brothers’ and stuff like that.” And brothers fight sometimes, right?

2Chainz shared more details about his day with the Kardashian-West family, adding that Kanye said “a couple things” that were “personal” about the situation with Jay. Kanye has a true friend in 2Chainz though, because he was very vague and made sure to keep those “personal” tidbits to himself. However, he shared that they talked plenty about “the music climate”, adding that music big-wig LA Reid was also in attendance at the barbecue. The rapper also added that it was “cool” because it wasn’t like being at an A-list event — there was no security, “just family”. Geez, that does sound cool!

Well, we’re glad to hear that there is still hope for Kanye and Jay. And we’re also glad to hear that he and 2Chainz are so close. Maybe we’ll see some more family outings together very soon!

