Julianne Hough’s Bridesmaid Dresses: Nina Dobrev & More Stun In Pink Gowns

Julianne Hough’s bridesmaids, (including her BFF, Nina Dobrev!), looked gorgeous in a variety of blush gowns — and you can see the ethereal dresses right here!

Julianne Hough looked simply stunning as she wed Brooks Laich in a gorgeous outdoor ceremony in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, (near her family’s home), where the bride walked down the aisle, escorted by her father, in a strapless Marchesa gown — it was a perfect choice for her big day! Not only did she look picture-perfect as she said, “I Do,” but she selected stunning bridesmaid dresses for her closest friends, who were there to support their pal, all while clad in blush pink gowns — they were perfect for the outdoor nuptials, and we loved the detailing on the dresses. Seriously, every detail of Julianne’s wedding will offer up endless inspiration for any bride-to-be.

Julianne’s bride tribe, (including her BFF, Nina Dobrev), walked down the aisle ahead of the bride, all while showing off their stunning looks for the occasion. The bride selected different blush gowns for her gals, which complimented each other perfectly. Not only did the pale pink hue look gorgeous on all of the ladies, but millennial pink is the color of the season. We loved the ethereal floral detailing on the bodice of Nina’s strapless dress — the intricate detailing isn’t what one typically sees on a bridesmaid dress, and all of the gowns were just divine. All of the dresses, regardless of silhouette and neckline, appeared to incorporate the same floral detailing as the ladies carried lush bouquets.

The bride was a timeless beauty on her special day and she complimented her gorgeous gown with a white veil and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. Prior to the outdoor nuptials, Julianne and her bridesmaids got ready for the day at her parent’s house — and following the ceremony they danced and dined the night away with 200 of their closest family and friends, which included Julianne’s brother, Derek Hough, Aaron Paul, and Glen Powell, (who Nina cozied up to during the party).

Check out the bridesmaid dresses above, along with more photos from Julianne’s big day, and let us know what you think of the bridesmaid gowns. Did you love the ethereal frocks as much as we did?