Julianne Hough Flaunts Insanely Ripped Abs & Buff Bride Bod In White Bikini

She’s on the wedding diet, for sure! Julianne Hough showed off her perfect body one day before her fairytale wedding, rocking a white bikini while hanging with friends and family at a lake in Idaho!

Here comes the bride! Julianne Hough looked picture perfect on July 7, the day before her wedding, splashing around Lake Coeur d’Alene in Idaho. Just hours before walking down the aisle, Julianne showed off her super toned body while bonding with family and friends. Wearing a white bikini, she showed off her super flat and toned abs, long, lean legs, and ripped arms. BRB, heading to a dance studio ASAP.

Julianne definitely eats healthy, but it’s not all iceberg lettuce and raw carrots. She told SELF, “I try to do some carbs, at least, at every meal. I’ve learned that if I don’t, then I’m still craving them and that’s when I go overboard. It can be small, but you need that to function.” Carbs for Julianne come in the form of rice, quinoa, or sweet potatoes. You can eat nutritious and it can be delicious! She also loves lean protein like eggs, chicken, and shrimp.

Julianne has always had an incredible figure thanks to her career in dance, but she also relied on her Fitbit to get her in peak wedding shape. Since a Fitbit monitors your sleep and you steps, you can be sure you’re working out enough plus getting the rest your body needs! She’s a brand ambassador and it’s clear it helps her live a super healthy lifestyle! I also think getting a bunch of super cute workout clothes, like pieces from Julianne’s line with MPG Sport is totally motivating!

