Minka Kelly & Jesse Williams Fuel Dating Rumors With Romantic Movie Date Amidst Divorce Drama

Perhaps fans should believe the hype? After dismissing the rumors that he and Minka Kelly were dating, Jesse Williams was spotted catching a movie with his ‘The Butler’ co-star!

Maybe Jesse Williams, 35, and Minka Kelly, 37, are dating, or maybe they both really wanted to go see Baby Driver? These two stars (and rumored lovebirds) were seen together at a West Hollywood theater on July 10, according to TMZ. Both Minka and the Grey’s Anatomy star kept it casual, wearing ball caps and coats (with Jessie rocking a hoodie) as they exited the building. The two haven’t confirmed that they’re a couple, and Jesse has gone so far to call any rumored relationship as pure “hype.” Though, this alleged movie date will get fans buzzing for sure! CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS.

Grey’s fans have been eager to sound the “new couple alert” for a few months now, ever since they heard that Jesse and Minka might be an item. The two are reportedly “in lust,” having struck up their rumored relationship after meeting at the start of 2017 (though, she only ended her relationship with Josh Radnor, 42, in March) Yes, they did work together on the 2013 film, The Butler, but a source close to Jesse claims they really didn’t connect until Jan. 2017. The two were reportedly seen “hugging and kissing” in France, but they both claim they were overseas because they were working on a video game together.

So, are does this movie date mean they’re together? Perhaps Jesse wanted to catch a flick to help him take his mind off of his ongoing legal battle with his soon-to-be ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee? Jesse and Aryn, 34, seemed civil and friendly when they filed for divorce in April 2017, but that was before they started talking about custody of their two children, Sadie, 3, and Maceo, 2. Jesse reportedly claims Aryn is only allowing him 3 hours a day to see his kids (and sleepovers are out of the question.) Jesse has reportedly demanded a judge to issue a formal custody agreement that allows him more access to his family.

While Jesse and Aryn are dealing with this nasty divorce battle, he’s did take a moment to shoot down the rumors that they broke up because he cheated on a coworker. Jesse appeared in a visual for JAY-Z’s 4:44 on Tidal (which had JAY address his own infidelity rumors, as everyone wondered if he cheated on Beyonce, 35, with “Becky With The Good Hair.”) During his scene, Jesse said that it was ridiculous to think that he “somehow threw a 13-year relationship” into “the trash because I girl I work with is cute.”

