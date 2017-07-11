Jesse Williams & Minka Kelly Flaunt PDA During Date After He Blasts Cheating Rumors

Jesse Williams and Minka Kelly aren’t doing so well at extinguishing those cheating rumors! Just hours before lashing out at infidelity claims in JAY-Z’s new film, the actor was spotted on an intimate movie date with his gorgeous co-star. HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE details.

The Butler co-stars Jesse Williams, 35, and Minka Kelly, 37, attempted to keep a low profile when they stepped out together for a movie night on July 10. However, when you’re two attractive, familiar faces in Tinseltown and you’re out together, you’re just bound to catch an eye or two! “Jesse and Minka definitely looked like a couple last night,” our insider at West Hollywood theater tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They were very close and walked hand in hand inside the theater to see Baby Driver.” Their date comes just days after Jesse defended his now-defunct marriage to Aryn Drake-Lee in JAY-Z‘s Footnotes to 4:44 clip. In JAY-Z’s video, Jesse addresses the cheating rumors that plagued his marriage, calling out the supposed lies. HERE’S PHOTOS OF THEIR DATE NIGHT.

“It was a dinner and a movie type of night for them,” continues the source. “He looked really happy to be with her. They got cozy in the dark, romantic, private areas of the theater, away from the common rooms where people would be able to watch. The chairs are quite comfortable, so it’s easy to spread out and lounge a little bit. It looked like they enjoyed the film as they were laughing and joking when they left. By that time it was pretty late and I think they tried to be low-key about their exit.” It sounds like things are heating up!

Rumors first started about a possible Jesse-and-Minka-romance when they were spotted together in Paris, France in March 2017. They were spotted leaving the Louvre together sharing kisses and hugging, according to one report. She was also allegedly carrying a gift bag from the museum, leading fans to assume she picked up a memento from their visit! All this just one month after he filed for divorce in LA, ending his 13-year relationship.

