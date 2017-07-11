Major, trouble in paradise! Jeremy Meeks reportedly filed for legal separation from his wife Melissa! And, he beat her to the punch! Melissa actually planned to file for divorce, after Jeremy was spotted kissing another woman; an act she labeled as, ‘unforgivable.’ Get the details!

Jeremy Meeks [aka “hot felon”], 33, reportedly filed for legal separation from his wife of eight years, Melissa, 38, according to TMZ. The convict-turned-model allegedly filed legal docs on Monday, July 10, just one week after photos of him kissing another woman went public. Jeremy and Melissa share one child together — Jeremy Jr., 7. Melissa also has a child from another relationship, her 11-year-old son, Robert. Jeremy and Melissa have yet to address the separation reports.

In a legal separation, both parties are still married; but, it is common for the spouses to live apart. If Jeremy did indeed file for legal separation from Melissa, a court will decide the separation of their assets and property, spousal and child support, and child custody.

Jeremy’s reported move to end his marriage came after Melissa admitted that she was looking toward divorce. Melissa felt as though their marriage was over after Jeremy was photographed kissing Topshop heiress, Chloe Green, 26. The photos, which surfaced on July 3, showed the model and Green cozied up on a yacht together in Turkey. Just before their lip-lock went viral, Green actually took to Instagram, where she posted a photo with Jeremy. Fans suspected that something was going on between the two when she captioned the flirty photo, “Just the Beginning…We appreciate all the love and the hate.” The photo has since been deleted. Nonetheless, screenshots live forever.

Then, just days after the cheating photos emerged, Melissa gave a candid interview about the demise of her marriage. “I know it takes two to tango but she [Chloe] knew he was married,” Melissa told Daily Mail. “To me, that’s unforgivable. My whole world has been torn apart by this. What do I tell our children? My heart is broken.” That’s when she admitted that their marriage was over. “My marriage wasn’t perfect but I thought it could be saved, until this happened.”

Melissa claimed that Jeremy begged for forgiveness after he returned home from his lavish yacht trip. But, Melissa insisted that she and Jeremy were done and that they would be divorcing. However, he clearly beat her to the punch, as reported by TMZ.

