Major, trouble in paradise! Jeremy Meeks reportedly filed for legal separation from his wife Melissa! And, he beat her to the punch! Melissa actually planned to file for divorce, after Jeremy was spotted kissing another woman; an act she labeled as, ‘unforgivable.’ Get the details!

Jeremy Meeks [aka “hot felon”], 33, reportedly filed for legal separation from his wife of eight years, Melissa, according to TMZ. The convict-turned-model allegedly filed legal docs on Monday, July 10, just one week after photos of him kissing another woman went public. Jeremy and Melissa share one child together — Jeremy Jr., 7. Melissa also has a child from another relationship, her 11-year-old son, Robert. Jeremy and Melissa have yet to address the separation reports.

In a legal separation, both parties are still married; but, it is common for the spouses to live apart. If Jeremy did indeed file for legal separation from Melissa, a court will decide the separation of their assets and property, spousal and child support, and child custody.

This story is still developing…

