Jennifer Lopez is aging backwards: there’s no other explanation. She looks better than ever in her colorful new video for ‘Ni Tu Ni Yo’ with Gente de Zona — we dare you to keep track of all of her sexy outfit changes! Watch.

Jennifer Lopez, 47, has dropped the stunning music video for her hit Spanish collaboration “Ni Tu Ni Yo” today, July 11, and it’s total eye candy. Watch her have a blast on set and swan around in the video-within-a-video above! You can also click through the gallery, attached, to see all of the best moments.

Directed by Emil Nava, the video was shot over two days in June 2017 in Islamorada, FL. She wears no less than nine different outfits in the visual, including gorgeous creations from Michael Costello, Tom Ford, The Blonds and more, and we want all of them (plus the rocking bod to go with it, of course.) Hands down, the best scene is when she slays in that flowy yellow gown. What a queen!

Check out an excerpt of the lyrics:

El amor es así

Inspirador, cautivador

Conmovedor, provocador

Y a veces tentación

El amor es así

Controlador, es dictador

Emocionante, apasionante

Depredador

#NiTuNiYo music video is out NOW!!! Full video on @vevo @applemusic @YouTube #VamosABailar LINK: http://smarturl.it/NiTuNiYoV A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 11, 2017 at 7:01am PDT

