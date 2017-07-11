Jennifer Lopez Rocks Baby Bun & Braids In New Video — Love Or Loathe?

Jennifer Lopez looks amazing in her new music video for ‘Ni Tú Ni Yo’ rocking a bunch of super sexy outfits and hairstyles. Do you love her baby braids hairstyle?

We first saw this hairstyle on Jennifer Lopez when she posted it on her Instagram on June 12. Hairstylist Chris Appleton is behind the adventurous look, and he called it “60s TRIBAL” on his Instagram. He teased the “secret project” along with fellow glam squad members Scott Barnes, who did her flawless makeup, and Tom Bachik, who created her hot nail looks. She rocked nine stunning outfits in the video, which was shot on location in Islamorada, FL.

The baby bun and braids hairstyle is definitely a look I could NEVER pull off, but of course, it looks flawless on Jennifer. Chris is famous for his half up ponytails, seen on stars like Ariana Grande, and this is the latest in which he pushed the bounds of creativity. It really showcases Jennifer’s flawless face and also her willingness to try new things.

Her makeup was very glowy and golden thanks to Scott. Her lips were kept nude throughout the video, and her skin was very lit-from-within. Her cheeks were highlighted and her eyes were defined, with long lashes and eyeliner. So pretty! To get her gorgeous body glow, try Scott Barnes Body Bling, which is a shimmering body lotion. It evens skin, hides any imperfections, and gives you a flawless glow, just like J-Lo.

