JAY-Z Admits Rebuilding Beyonce Relationship Was The ‘Hardest’ Thing He’s Done

Beyonce exposed JAY-Z for allegedly cheating on ‘Lemonade,’ and now, he’s opening up about how hard it was for him to get back to having a ‘truthful’ relationship with his wife.

JAY-Z basically admitted to cheating on Beyonce on his latest album 4:44, which was released June 30, but he’s giving us an even deeper insight into the relationship in the new Footnotes For 4:44 video, available on Tidal. “This is my real life,” he admits. “I just ran into this place and we built this big, beautiful mansion of a relationship that wasn’t totally built on the 100 percent truth and it starts cracking. Things start happening that the public can see. Then we had to get to a point of, ‘Okay, tear this down and let’s start from the beginning.’ It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done.” Yes — even harder than growing up in the Projects and being shot at, he says.

Obviously, before he released the confessional 4:44 to the public, he played it for his wife because he didn’t want to be “fake” any longer. “I’m not saying it wasn’t uncomfortable,” he recalls. “Because obviously it was.” Clearly, Bey and Jay were able to work through all their issues, no matter how difficult it was, and now, they’re parents to new twins Rumi and Sir Carter, along with their five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy. However, Jay is admittedly fearful of what might happen if/when they read about their parents’ struggles one day.

“If my children knew, I don’t even know what I would do,” Jay raps on the song “4:44.” “If they ain’t look at me the same, I would prob’ly die with all the shame.” He also sings, “You did what with who? What good is a menage a trois when you have a soulmate? You risked that for Blue?” YIKES.

