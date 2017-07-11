Kirk Frost Begs Jasmine Not To Dump Him In Shocking Alleged Texts: ‘For The Record I Love You’

The drama between Kirk Frost and his alleged baby mama Jasmine Washington has reached a new level thanks to several texts she shared on July 10 that she alleges were sent between her and Kirk!

Jasmine Washington, 27, wasn’t kidding when she said she was going to start exposing texts! The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star was clearly irritated to hear her alleged baby daddy Kirk Frost, 48, call her a “scammer” and talk about why he still won’t take a DNA test while sitting next to his wife Rasheeda, 35, during the show’s reunion special on July 10. “Liar liar pants on fire. Shall I start exposing texts?” she wrote in an Instagram post later that night. It looks like Jasmine is truly a woman of her word because after that she began posting alleged messages between her and Kirk that went back as far as 2015! Click to see their stunning alleged text conversations!

The very first conversation was dated September 11, 2015, with Kirk allegedly texting Jasmine, “Okay so hit me tomorrow before work. Kirk,” and Jasmine responding, “Ok I got u.” Another screen shot shows that on June 3, 2016, Kirk allegedly sent Jasmine a picture of a white dress in a store which she told him she liked. Jasmine shared a gallery of pictures of her trying on the dress while pregnant and wearing it to her baby shower. “Remember when you picked out my baby shower dress from Pressed & had me go try it on & bought it? @frost117,” she captioned the gallery.

Then, in July 2016, after the birth of their alleged son Kannon, Jasmine allegedly texted Kirk a picture of the little boy in the hospital. “Yes he’s super handsome,” Kirk allegedly wrote, adding tons of heart-eyed emojis, before confirming that Jasmine was at Northside Hospital. “Did the pain slow down some and did he eat,” Kirk allegedly texted Jasmine on July 26, 2016, presumably in reference to Kannon. “Yea & yea,” she responded.

It was on July 22, 2016 that things got really intense, when Kirk allegedly texted Jasmine about coming to see her, but she wasn’t home. Jasmine said they needed to talk later, but Kirk wanted to know what was up right then, as he was concerned she had “moved on” or was maybe back with her ex. “I feel like I’ve lost you but you’re probably saying I never had you I don’t know you give off a really weird vibe of not caring,” he allegedly texted her. “I would stop anything I was doing to make sure you was okay or if you felt like how I felt I will stop and make sure you okay but I guess when the shoe is on the other foot it doesn’t matter…”

“I think that it is time I moved on.. & its no better time than now,” Jasmine responded. “It’s unrealistic to think that this could ever work. You’re married, & I want to be married one day too. I just don’t see the point in us pretending to be something we could never actually be. It’s not fair to me. Even that response is unrealistic bc there’s times where I can’t even contact you when I’ve needed you bc your phone has to be off at certain times or around certain people.”

Kirk allegedly begs her not to dump him, saying his feelings are “really hurt” and he thinks they “could go very far in a relationship.” “For the record do I love you.. yes I do.. why and how I fell in love with you I don’t even know.” Wow. We don’t know if these texts are authentic, but we can bet that no matter what, they are about to stir up some drama!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Jasmine and Kirk’s alleged text conversations? Are the messages authentic? Let us know below!