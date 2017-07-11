Janet Jackson: How She & Ex Wissam Al Mana Are Handling Custody Of Baby Eissa After Split

Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana have sadly parted ways, but HollywoodLife.com hears that they’re sharing custody of baby Eissa just fine. They’ve got it down to a science!

“Janet Jackson, 51, and Wissam Al Mana, 42, have managed to remain on really good terms, and both are dedicated to providing the best upbringing possible for Eissa,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively of how the couple is choosing to raise their beloved baby son. “They have a very strict schedule in place which they stick to, and have worked out a routine between the two of them to ensure Eissa spends quality time with both parents with minimum disruption,” the insider adds. We’re thrilled to hear it!

Of course, Janet is overjoyed to have 6-month-old Eissa in her life, the source continues. “Janet is loving motherhood more than anything, and the past months have been the best of her life,” the insider shares. “Janet is the happiest she has ever been — baby Eissa has really made her complete, and she is the most amazing mother.” Aww, we don’t doubt it one bit!

Janet will resume her State of the World Tour on Sept. 7, and she plans to take Eissa on tour with her, the source also tells us. “She knows it is time to get back to work, but luckily she will be able to take Eissa with her,” the insider reveals. She and Eissa were spotted out in NYC on July 10, and we can’t believe how big he’s getting already. Be sure to check out the adorable pics of him snuggling up to his mom if you haven’t seen them already!

