‘The Biggest Loser’ Reportedly Canceled After Contestant Makes Shocking Drug Accusation

‘The Biggest Loser’ will not return to NBC, a new report claims, citing the show’s doctor Robert Huizenga. So what happened?

The Biggest Loser, which premiered on NBC in October 2004, will not return for an 18th season, the Daily Mail reported on July 11. The site claims they have obtained court documents in which the show’s doctor, Robert Huizenga, AKA Dr. H, reveals that the show has ended. His reason for the claim? It all goes back to 2016, when contestant Joelle Gwynn, claimed in a New York Post interview that she was given drugs by the show.

“Bob Harper was my trainer. He goes away and his assistant comes in. He’s got this brown paper bag that’s bundled up. He says, ‘Take this drug, it’ll really help you.’ It was yellow and black. I was like, ‘What the f- -k is this?’ I felt jittery and hyper,” Joelle told Page Six at the time. “I went and told the sports medicine guy. The next day, Dr. H gave us some lame explanation of why they got added to our regimen and that it was up to us to take them . . . People chastise Bill Cosby for allegedly offering meds to women, but it’s acceptable to do to fat people to make them lose weight. I feel like we got raped, too.”

At the time, the doctor denied all allegations and filed a lawsuit against Joelle, arguing it was all false and defamation. She argued back, claiming she was honest and demanded he pay the attorney fees. Now, the Daily Mail has obtained documents stating the doctor is demanding Joelle’s motions be denied. In the documents, he says the show has ended. “Ms. Gwynn’s outrageous accusations, which resulted in the cancellation of The Biggest Loser and Dr. Huizenga losing two other opportunities on television, are particularly egregious given Dr. Huizenga’s strict life-long anti-drug beliefs and strict anti-drug policy on The Biggest Loser, where he did not even permit contestants to take legal, over-the-counter caffeine pills or drink more than one cup of coffee, much less illegal drugs,” the court papers reportedly state.

No official announcement about season 18 has been made by NBC. HollywoodLife.com has reached out for comment.