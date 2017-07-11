Beyonce Drops Almost 30 Lbs 3 Weeks After Birth Of Twins: Her Secrets To Losing Weight Revealed

Beyonce has been getting back into shape quickly after the birth of her twins and HollywoodLife.com has learned all the EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s shedding the weight. Read about her secrets here!

It’s been three weeks since Beyonce, 35, gave birth to twins, Rumi and Sir, and she’s already lost almost 30 pounds! Dr. Bruce Ettinger OB GYN/MD and a source close to the new mom has shared EXCLUSIVE details with HollywoodLife.com about how the singer is losing her baby weight in the fastest way possible. “The stomach muscles get stretched out so Beyonce will want to begin exercises soon,” Dr. Ettinger told us. “If she had a c-section she will need more time depending on how quickly she is healing.” Since Beyonce’s thought to have had a c-section, she’s most likely taking her time to care for her body in a healthy way which makes it easier to lose weight when she’s ready. See some amazing photos of Beyonce’s pregnant belly here!

After bouncing back shortly after the birth of her daughter, Blue Ivy, 5, we’re sure Beyonce’s used to the different effects being pregnant has on the body but this time she’s had to carry double the weight. What is she doing to make it work? “Beyonce is working out again and eating well,” our source told us. “Now that she feels stronger after giving birth, she has begun work with a personal trainer again to shed her leftover baby weight.” We also found out how her weight loss has been progressing since the birth. “After the first week of giving birth to the twins she lost 20-25 pounds, most of which was water retention, of the almost 50 she put on with the twins,” our source continued. “Now about 3 weeks after giving birth she has lost almost 30 total but she is not ready for the public eye. She wants to shed another 15 pounds before making any announcements.”

In addition to exercising, Beyonce’s been sticking to a strict diet. “Beyonce’s diet has been a simple low-fat, low-carb diet full of organic greens and lean proteins like tuna and chicken breast,” the source continued. “She is happy and determined to be a fit and fabulous mom!” From what we’ve seen of Queen B in the past, we have a feeling she will be the best there is and we can’t wait to see her singing and dancing again soon!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about the way Beyonce is losing her baby weight? Tell us your thoughts here!