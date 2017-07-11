How To Get Frizz Frizz Hair In Humidity & Hot Temps — ‘Southern Charm’ Star’s Secret

‘Southern Charm’ star Cameran Eubanks always seems to have sleek, frizz-free hair despite living in the hot south. She’s sharing her hair tips below!

Summer can be brutal on hair, skin, and nails if you don’t take care of yourself! Living in a hot and humid climate like Cameran Eubanks, who is a star of the show Southern Charm, can cause your hair to become dry and brittle, leading to frizz and that’s no fun! She is very open and honest on her Instagram, and one of her latest posts included her tips on gorgeous, sleek, and shiny hair! Read what she uses below!

She spilled her tricks of the trade on Instagram on July 7, writing: “I’ve received lots of messages asking how I keep my hair frizz proof in humidity. These are the products that work for me. I spray in @oribe royal blowout and @livingproofinc frizz styling spray when hair is damp and then @fave4hair texture takeover on curls if I curl my hair. I like it because it adds texture/volume but also works like a hairspray.”

As far as a healthy glow without sun damage, Cameran said: “I also took a pic of @benefitcosmetics Hoola bronzer because it’s my new Holy Grail bronzer. I’ve always read about it but never tried it. Hands down best color bronzer ever. #myownshit #notAnAd.”

We love that she is sharing her secrets in a totally authentic way!

