NC Couple Welcomes Twin Boys 2 Years After Sons, 2 & 2 Days, Died In Tragic Car Crash

Gentry & Hadley Eddings faced an unimaginable tragedy when their 2 sons were killed in a horrific car accident back in 2015. Two years later, the couple has officially welcomed ‘healthy’ twin sons, each named after their older brothers.

North Carolina couple, Gentry, 30, and Hadley Eddings, 30, have two new precious little ones in their lives. After tragically losing their two little boys: Dobbs, 2, and Reed, 2 days, in May 2015, the couple became parents to twins Isaiah Dobbs and Amos Reed after Hadley gave birth on July 10. The boys, whose middle names are in honor of their big brothers, were born “happy and healthy,” according to Charlotte news station WBTV. Proud dad Gentry posed for a photo soon after the infants’ birth, showing off his baby sons to the world. Click to see more pics of newborn babies here.

The new parents were both 28 years old when they lost their two oldest children in a car accident near Wilmington, North Carolina. Dobbs was just two years old at the time of the crash and died instantly. Hadley was eight months pregnant with baby Reed, who was then delivered prematurely during an emergency c-section. However, Reed passed away too just two days later. Matthew Blair Deans, who was 28 at the time, is the “distracted” driver who caused the tragedy. He was sentenced to one to three years in prison for involuntary manslaughter, but was released at the end of November, after serving a year and three months.

Despite the immeasurable grief Matthew caused the Eddings family, Gentry and Hadley publicly forgave the driver. “We hope to be holding hands with you in heaven with our children,” the couple said in a statement. At his sentencing hearing, Matthew apologized to the parents for the pain he had caused them. And while after the accident, Gentry and Hadley said they had NOT thought about having more children, the duo announced their pregnancy via Facebook in January.

“Y’all have held us up in prayer and we are so grateful! Now we ask you to add two more Eddings to your prayers! We are expecting twins this summer!” Hadley wrote. The mom also shared a photo of her ultrasound on the Prayers for the Eddings Family page. We’re so happy for the Eddings fam and wish them all the best!

