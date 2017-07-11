‘GoT’: Kit Harington Teases 3 ‘Pain In The A**’ Scenes He Shot For Season 7

We all know not everything about the being Jon Snow is pleasurable. On July 10, Kit Harington revealed to Jimmy Kimmel ahead of the season 7 premiere of ‘Game of Thrones’ some new scenes he hated shooting.

Game of Thrones is notorious for staying tight-lipped about its plots. But with the upcoming 7th season premiere airing this Sunday, July 16, we were really hoping star Kit Harington, 30, would let a few spoilers slip when he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on July 10. Thankfully, our prayers were answered. Just not the way we hoped they would be. Jimmy Kimmel asked Kit to share just a few juicy tidbits with us, but he said he knew the writers could take it out on his fan favorite character, Jon Snow, if he did. Click here to see pics of Game of Thrones season 7.

“They could write some pretty horrific stuff,” Kit joked. “They could humilate.” Jimmy asked if Kit being afraid of horrible things happening to his character in the future was an indication that his character did make it through the season alive. While Kit said he could not confirm that, he did reveal some very important info. “What I can say about this season is we had a lot of paparazzi following us around, especially when we were in Spain, but we did fake some scenes,” he explained. “We put together people in situations where we knew the paparazzi were around so they’d take photos and they’d get on the internet.”

Kit revealed he shot three fake scenes that each took five hours to film. Jimmy teased him about what a “pain in the a**” those must have been. “Yeah on my day off!” Kit said, laughing. Jimmy tried to get Kit to reveal which fake scenes he shot, but Kit knows how to play the game right and refused to, noting that would help him figure out what the real scenes were!

Over the past couple of months we’ve noticed more and more spoilers swirling around the internet so now we’re really irritated to find out that NONE of them could be true. There have been hints about lead characters who will meet their end this year, reunions that will take place among family members who have been separated since the first season, and introductions that have been a long time coming. We know we will definitely be tuning in to see what really happens to Kit and the rest of the cast when season 7 of Game of Thrones premieres on July 16 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of what Kit said to Jimmy? Are you excited to see him when Game of Thrones returns on July 16? Let us know below!