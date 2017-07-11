‘Game Of Thrones’ Spoilers: Designer Teases ‘Vulnerable’ Jon Snow When He Meets Daenerys

The ‘Game of Thrones’ costume designer is dropping HUGE season 7 spoilers about Jon Snow and Daenerys! She also reveals Jon crosses paths with another major character for the first time since season 1!

Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) will be meeting for the first time this season, and Game of Thrones costume designer Michele Clapton revealed some huge spoilers about their interaction. In an interview about Jon Snow’s wardrobe choices, the designer said, “Kit [Harington] was delighted that he didn’t have the big heavy cape. This was agile and he could fight and move and I think it was a really interesting process just to take him out into this new look,” Michele told Uproxx. “There are times when we removed it because we wanted him to be more vulnerable. Especially I think, when he saw Dany, and he went to see her for the first time in her chamber. We decided to remove it, but then when he went to see Cersei, we put it on.”

Hold up a minute. This means Jon Snow will be crossing paths with Daenerys and Cersei (Lena Headey) this season. Jon Snow has never met the Mother of Dragons, while he hasn’t seen Cersei since she stopped by Winterfell in season 1. While most of the Starks journeyed to King’s Landing in season 1 with Cersei and Robert Baratheon, Jon Snow headed north from Winterfell to Castle Black. His experiences farther north will have an impact on his look this season. “[This season,] he really embraces this Northern, over-the-Wall style, the Wildling style, and the reason he embraces it is because it’s practical,” Michele continued.

Game of Thrones season 7 is going to be epic. The world of Game of Thrones is so big that many of our favorite characters have never met before. In addition to Jon meeting Daenerys, he’ll also come into contact with Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) again. The last time Jon Snow saw Tyrion was back in season 1 as well.

“There’s a whole bunch of reunions and first time meetings that people have been waiting for for a long time and when you put it on paper you just want to do justice to the work that these guys have done building these characters over so many years,” showrunner D.B. Weiss told Entertainment Weekly. “You want to give them as much as you can.”

Game of Thrones returns for season 7 July 16 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

