Free Slurpee Day: How You Can Score A Frozen Drink For No Charge At 7-Eleven

Happy 90th birthday, 7-Eleven! To celebrate the the store’s milestone on July 11, the convenience store is offering free Slurpees! Here’s how you can get your hands on the frozen treat!

Love Slurpees? Well, you’re in luck. July 11 is 7-Eleven’s 90th birthday, and you can get a free small Slurpee at participating 7-Eleven locations on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Yes, it’s totally free. No gimmicks or coupons necessary!

But the fun doesn’t stop there. July 12 kicks off Slurpee Week! Customers who buy 7 Slurpees through 7-Eleven’s app will receive 11 coupons for free Slurpees. Slurpee Week ends July 18. The app is available on Apple’s App store or Google Play. Slurpees come in a variety of flavors, including lemonade, blue raspberry, wild cherry, sour grape, Troll pineapple lime, pina colada, watermelon lime, Coca-Cola, and the newest flavor, cotton candy. The cotton candy Slurpee is only available for a limited time, so get it while you can! Raise your hand if you’re really craving a Slurpee now!

“Celebrating our birthday with a free Slurpee drink, the product that is probably most closely associated with 7-Eleven, is a natural … and fun … way to mark the day!” Laura Gordon, vice president of marketing and brand innovation, said in a statement. “7-Eleven Day is a celebration, not only of our birthday, but more importantly, of our customers. Ninety years is a big birthday, and our customers are the ones who got us here. By adding Slurpee Week, we have a whole week to say thank-you for their business throughout the year.”

We all love to take a good selfie, and 7-Eleven wants you to snap a pic when you get your hands on that free Slurpee. When you post photos of your freebie, use the hashtag #7ElevenDay! Happy 7-Eleven day, everyone!

HollywoodLifers, are you going to go get yourself a free Slurpee at 7-Eleven? Let us know!