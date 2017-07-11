Flex4Forces Challenge: The Rock, Chris Pratt & More Flash Muscles To Support The Military

Welcome to the gun show! Celebs like Chris Pratt and The Rock are showing patriotic pride by participating in the #Flex4Forces challenge to support for the military. Check out celebs showing love for the troops!

Celebrities are flaunting their muscles, and it’s not about vanity; it’s for a good cause! The USO created the #Flex4Forces campaign to inspire Americans to “show their strength as a Force Behind the Forces by striking a biceps flex in support of our nation’s military and sharing it on social media. The campaign underscores the USO’s historic mission to strengthen service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country. It allows the public to demonstrate appreciation and a personal commitment to service members and their families.” All people need to do is strike their strongest pose on social media, tag the USO, use #Flex4Force, and challenge other followers to do the same.

Tons of celebrities, including Elizabeth Banks, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and even the entire cast of This Is Us, used their massive influence to bring awareness to the cause, and challenge their pals to get buff. Jessica Biel started the coolest chain, showing off her amazing guns in a white tank, nominating The Rock to flaunt his infamous muscles. As it turns out, he’s (of course) named his biceps. Introducing “Jack” of the “Hammer Bros” to @JessicaBiel & @The_USO. U don’t wanna meet “Sledge”. I nominate @prattprattpratt #Flex4Forces”, he captioned his intense black and white shot. Love the kissy face!

Chris Pratt took a bit of time to respond, but it was worth the wait. Not only did he totally deliver with a fierce pic and touching caption, but he gave his fans a closeup look at his massive biceps in a tight t-shirt. Yes! “Thank you to @therock for nominating me for the #flex4forces challenge and introducing me to ‘Jack and Sledge Hammer,’ (his arms),” Chris captioned the pic. “The Rock’s not the only one who names his guns by the way.

“Allow me to introduce you to my left arm, Melissa. She’s less of a blunt force tool and more of an emotionally supportive friend. Anyways. #flexforforces@theuso now it’s my turn to challenge somebody. I choose @davebautista Give ’em hell #drax It’s for a good cause: to raise awareness for @theuso which is an awesome organization. And by the way… That’s a wrap on #jurassicworld”. It’s only been a few hours, so Dave Bautista hasn’t responded yet, but we can’t wait to see him flex!

HollywoodLifers, have you been inspired to join the cause? Let us know!