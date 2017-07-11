Emilia Clarke Slams Haters Of Her ‘Game Of Thrones’ Nude Scenes: It’s ‘Antifeminist’

Emilia Clarke is brushing off all the haters who have a problem with her nude scenes on ‘Game of Thrones’ in a new interview. Daenerys Targaryen is going to go naked as much as she wants!

Playing Daenerys Targaryen for seven seasons on Game of Thrones means Emilia Clarke, 30, has filmed a lot of nude scenes. That’s apparently gotten the woman who plays the fan-favorite character some ruthless haters. Emilia told Elle that she was thrilled to film one particular scene with Dario (Michiel Huisman) in season 4 of the HBO show. The commanding role Daenerys took in their encounter made Emilia feel like she finally had something she could throw back in her haters’ faces!

“It’s brilliant. I actually went up to [GOT co-creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss] and thanked them. I was like, ‘That’s a scene I’ve been waiting for!’ Because I get a lot of crap for having done nudes scenes and sex scenes,” Emilia told Elle in their August 2017 issue. “That, in itself, is so antifeminist. Women hating on other women is just the problem. That’s upsetting, so it’s kind of wonderful to have a scene where I was like, ‘There you go!’”

Emilia’s comeback is perfect. The fact that people are angry and rude to Emilia for doing her job is absurd. Her role on Game of Thrones involves nudity, and she’s an actress. If she’s comfortable with getting naked, then more power to her! It’s nobody’s business but her own what she chooses to show or not show. Get over it!

We’re waiting patiently for the seventh and final season of Game of Thrones, if only to see Daenerys finally meet Jon Snow (Kit Harington)! So many seasons have led up to this very moment, and it’s going to be bittersweet watching it all unfold. Game of Thrones costume designer Michele Clapton dropped some major hints about the upcoming season when discussing Jon Snow’s costume with UPROXX. She said that they have Jon take off his heavy cape at some points, especially when he feels “vulnerable” around Daenerys. What could that mean?

Game of Thrones returns to HBO on July 16 at 9:00pm ET.

