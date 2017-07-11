Donald Trump Jr Insists to Sean Hannity: My Dad Didn’t Know About Meeting With Russians

Donald Trump Jr. appeared on ‘Hannity’ hours after releasing emails between himself and a Russian lawyer he met with, with ties to the Kremlin. During the interview he defended his father the president, insisting that he never knew about his activities.

Donald Trump Jr. came out on the offensive, ready to explain away his meeting with a Russian lawyer with ties to the Kremlin, who promised him incriminating information on Hillary Clinton, during his pre-taped appearance on Fox News Channel’s Hannity on July 11. “In retrospect I probably would have done things differently,” President Donald Trump‘s son told host Sean Hannity. But after making that (sort of) admission of wrongdoing he slammed the media for the part they played in making the meeting such a big story. “Again this is before the Russia mania, this is before they were building this up in the press,” Trump Jr. said.

It’s unclear if President Trump knew about this meeting, or what was discussed during it. Trump Jr. has maintained that no information was given, and that lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya instead wanted to discuss a law that currently halts Americans adopting from Russia. When Hannity asked if he told his father about the meeting Trump Jr. gave a very emphatic, “No.” “It was just a nothing. There was nothing to tell. I mean, I wouldn’t have even remembered it until you started scouring through this stuff. It was literally just a wasted 20 minutes, which was a shame.” At this moment, the president’s official statement is: “My son is a high-quality person and I applaud his transparency.”

“For me this was opposition research, they had something, you know, maybe concrete evidence to all the stories I’d been hearing about, probably under-reported for years not just during the campaign,” Trump Jr. told Hannity of the lawyer’s promise to deliver dirt on Clinton. “So I think I wanted to hear it out,” he said. “But really it went nowhere and it was apparent that wasn’t what the meeting was about.”

“Honestly, my take away when all of this was going on, is that someone has information on our opponent,” Trump Jr. said. “Things are going a million miles per hour. You know what it’s like to be on a campaign. We just won Indiana, but we’re talking about a contested convention. Things are going a million miles per hour again.”

Shortly after The New York Times published a series of bombshell reports detailing his meeting, Trump Jr. published several pages of emails revealing his conversation with Rob Goldstone, the man that set up the meeting. Trump Jr. tweeted out emails between himself and Goldstone, in which they discussed back and forth the best time for the first son to meet with Veselnitskaya, as well as Trump presidential campaign manager Paul Manafort, and Trump Jr.’s brother-in-law, Jared Kushner. Kushner, of course, is now a White House adviser. Trump Jr. apparently believed that the emails would put to rest the Russian collusion accusations dogging the family, but it only further stoked the fire. Goldstone told Trump Jr. that Russia wanted his father to win the election, and they wanted to help make that happen. Click here to see Trump Jr.’s emails.

“The Crown prosecutor of Russia met with [Emin Agalarov’s] father Aras this morning and their meeting offered to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary [Clinton] and her dealings with Russia would be very useful to your father,” Goldstone wrote to Trump Jr. To that, he replied “if it’s what you say I love it, especially late in the summer.” Trump Jr. told Hannity he believed the emails were about her “involvement with the Russian government.” “So, you know, again, I didn’t know if there was any credibility, I didn’t know if there was anything behind it, I can’t vouch for the information.”

