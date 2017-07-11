Nicki Minaj Has Baby Fever & Would Love To Have A Child With Nas, Says Source

Nicki Minaj wants to start baby making and she has just the person in mind to help her out. An insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY Nicki is down for having a little one soon and who she wants to be her baby daddy.

“Nicki [Minaj] is definitely not pregnant, but she wants kids soon, while she is still young,” a source close to the “Anaconda” singer told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY after she teased her fans with a cryptic tweet on July 10 suggesting she might be having a baby. “She recently had a chance to hold a friend’s new baby and she was struck with baby fever instantly.” Aww, sounds like Nicki, who is still just 34 years old, thinks her biological clock might be ticking. So, if Nicki knows she wants to get a bun in her oven soon, who does she want to put it there? Click here to see pics of 2017’s pregnant celebs.

“Nicki may not be getting married anytime soon, but she does not want that to slow her down from pursuing her dreams of being a mother,” the insider continued. “She has already floated the idea by Nas about using his sperm to make a baby. Nicki feels like a baby with Nas would be incredibly talented and she can’t think of anyone else right now she’d rather share a child with.” Wow! We would definitely love to see Nicki and her very close “friend” Nas, 43, have what we know would be an adorable baby!

“It is not the first time she has felt the urge to be a mother,” the source said. “Whenever she gets in a mood to be a mom, she teases her friends and fans about possibly being pregnant. She loves stirring things up and can’t wait to break the news for real.” And we can’t wait for her to drop that bomb on us! We are sure that when Nicki is really preggers she is going to reveal it to us in the most epic way imaginable.

