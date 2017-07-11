Tyler The Creator: Kendall Jenner’s Rumored Ex Applauded For Possibly Coming Out

Tyler The Creator fans are buzzing about his new album, that reportedly dropped two weeks before its intended arrival! While fans are excited, they’re also questioning the lyrics, which may reveal his sexuality!

From his outspoken fashion to his shock value statements, Tyler The Creator, 26, has never been shy about himself while in the Hollywood spotlight. However, his new album, “Scum F–k Flower Boy” may have just revealed a side to him we never knew existed. His new album — which was slated to drop on July 21 — was allegedly leaked on the internet on July 9. After listening to the lyrics, fans are now questioning if Tyler’s new album is his official coming out. Check out some of the lyrics.

In a track on the album, titled, “Foreward”, Tyler raps, “Shout-out to the girls that I lead on for occasional head and always keeping my bed warm / And trying their hardest to keep my head on straight.” On another track, “I Ain’t Got Time!”, he raps, “Next line will have ’em like ‘Whoa’ / I been kissing white boys since 2004.” Then, on the song, “Garden Shed,” Tyler seems to rap about the struggles of coming out, while seemingly referencing his friend, Frank Ocean. “Them feelings I was guardin’, heavy on my mind / All my friends lost, they couldn’t read the signs / I didn’t wanna talk and tell ’em my location, and they ain’t wanna walk / Truth is, since a youth kid, thought it was a phase, Thought it’d be like the Frank; poof, gone, but, it’s still goin’ on.”

Ocean came out as bisexual in 2012. He revealed his sexuality via Tumblr just before the release of his debut album, Channel Orange. Fans have pointed out that if Tyler’s new album is a “coming out” record, then he may have taken a page out of his good friend’s book. [Scum F–k Flower Boy cover art, pictured below].

While Tyler’s telling lyrics were a shock to many, there were some fans who claimed that they wouldn’t be surprised if he came out. Tyler has been quite candid about the topic of sexuality in the past.

In 2015, Tyler addressed rumors about the possibility of being gay during an interview. After spending time with Tyler on tour, a Rolling Stone writer couldn’t help but notice how many “gay” references the rapper was making. “For the past two days I’ve wondered, is Tyler actually gay? I cannot emphasize how much gay humor plays a role in the atmosphere around him,” the writer noted in the article. “Never more than a few minutes pass without him saying he’s going to suck someone’s d–k or him accusing someone of wanting to suck d–k. At one point on the bus, he recalls sending nude photos to a group chat with his friends and no one responded. ‘My friends are so used to me being gay,’ Tyler says,'”they don’t even care.'”

The writer asked Tyler, “Why all the gay humor?”, to which he responded, “Because I’m gay as fuck.” So, the writer pressed the issued a bit more and said, “Seriously, are you gay? Are these repressed feelings?” And, Tyler responded, “No, but I am in love with ’96 Leonardo DiCaprio… I one hundred percent would go gay for ’96 Leo. Oh, and Cole Sprouse.”

A few months before the interview was conducted, Tyler actually sparked speculation about his sexuality when he tweeted that he had already tried to come out in 2011.

I TRIED TO COME OUT THE DAMN CLOSET LIKE FOUR DAYS AGO AND NO ONE CARED HAHAHHAHAHA — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) April 13, 2015

A few months later, a fan asked him if he was dating Kendall Jenner, at the time. The pair were spotted out together in LA, however, their relationship status has always remained at the friend level. Tyler told the fan that he and Kendall were both gay.

NOT POSSIBLE, WE'RE BOTH GAY https://t.co/xoCXLyThPv — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) August 16, 2016

Then, in 2016, Tyler tweeted that he was unable to sleep, so he decided to draw. He revealed the illustration, which showed a rainbow-colored human coming out of a closet. The photo also sparked speculation about his sexuality.

CANT SLEEP; IN EUROPE ; BEEN DRAWING STUFF pic.twitter.com/ilqQbOhwiX — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) July 4, 2016

Tyler also addressed coming out in the music industry in 2014. When Larry King asked him if he thought the world would ever have a “gay rap artist,” he said, “Maybe one day … but why does that shit matter? Like, if he wanna f–k dudes or whatever, why does that matter? Why do we care? That’s so crazy right?”

Either way, Tyler’s new album, Scum F–k Flower Boy, seems to be an incredible record. And, we’re big fans!

