Here Is The Exact Makeup Demi Lovato Is Wearing In Her New Single Art

WOW! Demi Lovato has a serious message to her haters with her new song ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ and she also looks FLAWLESS in the art for the single. We have the details on her look from her makeup artist!

I literally don’t know how Demi Lovato looks better and better with each day that passes. Her single art for her latest anthem “Sorry Not Sorry” pictures Demi in a bubble bath, showing off her cleavage in a revealing bathing suit. Her hair is pulled high into a ponytail and her skin and makeup is FLAWLESS. We are obsessed with this sexy look! I know I am always fascinated to see the products that celeb makeup artists use, so I reached out to Demi’s makeup artist Jill Powell, and she gave me the entire breakdown!

Of course, we know no amount of makeup can cover up bad skin, and we know Demi takes particular care in her routine. She frequently gets facials from skincare goddess and esthetician, Renee Rouleau. I am personally obsessed with Renee’s products and have been using them for years!

Here are the products Jill used for this “Sorry Not Sorry” cover art look:

Armani Smart Moisture Serum

AHAVA eye cream

Murad Hydro Dynamic Moisturizer

Hourglass Veil Primer

NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer in Biscuit and Ginger

BECCA Aqua Luminous Foundation in Beige and Medium

NYX Contour Palette

LORAC Tantalizer Bronzer

BECCA Light Chaser highlighters in Opal Flashes Jade, Topaz Flashes Gilt, and Pearl Flashes Gold

BECCA Highlighter in Opal

Dior Brow Styler Pencil in Universal Brown

Too Faced Natural Love Shadow Palette (Dear Diary, Honey Butter)

Violet Voss Matte About You Eyeshadow Palette (Darling, Crazy Love)

NARS eyeliner in Via Appia

MAC Blacktrack Gel liner

LANCÔME Hypnose Drama Mascara

BECCA Liquid Crystal Glow Gloss in Opal X Jade

TARTE Amazonian Clay Blush in Fearless

Ardell Wispie Lashes

There you have it! Are any of those products your current must-haves? Will you try them out now?

HollywoodLifers, do you love Demi Lovato’s makeup in “Sorry Not Sorry”?