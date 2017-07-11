Cristiano Ronaldo’s GF Covers Her Baby Bump While Cozying Up To Soccer Star & Newborn Baby

Cristiano Ronaldo & his GF Georgina Rodriguez are 1 big happy family! After welcoming twins via surrogate, the soccer stud is prepping to become a dad AGAIN now that his lady is pregnant. See how adorable this little fam is already!

SO precious! Cristiano Ronaldo‘s, 32, family is growing in a big way as he’s set to welcome a brand new addition later this year. HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY confirmed last month that the soccer star’s girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, 23, is officially pregnant with Cristiano’s fourth child, and we could not be happier for the sweet couple! Posing for an adorable pic, which the athlete shared via Instagram. on July 10, Cristiano and Georgina sat together on an outdoor couch and were joined by one of the soccer player’s newborn twins!

While Cristiano is clearly getting a full house, he also seems to have a full heart, as he captioned the image, “Lovely moments😍.” We love seeing the star enjoy fatherhood so much, and we can only imagine how thrilled he is about having a fourth child in the near future. The loving snapshot was taken while Cristiano and his fam vacationed in Ibiza. In the photo, Cristiano holds the baby — most likely his son Mateo since the infant’s wearing blue — on his outstretched legs as he smiles down at the child. Georgina, looks stylish in overalls and sneakers while shielding her baby bump from view.

Cristiano shocked fans late last month when he announced the birth of his son and daughter, twins Mateo and Eva, via surrogate. Even more surprising, Cristiano’s rep EXCLUSIVELY confirmed to us later that day, June 29, that Georgina was pregnant with another Ronaldo baby. Cristiano is also the proud father to seven-year-old Cristiano Jr., whom he reportedly had via surrogate in 2010.

“I can confirm that Cristiano Ronaldo has been blessed with twins and his current girlfriend is pregnant with his child,” Cristiano’s rep Ruben Malaret revealed told us last month. “Cristiano Ronaldo will not share any reason as to why he chose a surrogate mother, he is simply grateful that he now has twins.” Earlier on Facebook, Cristiano shared with fans a lengthy post revealing he did in fact become a father to twins. “I am very happy to finally be with my children for the first time,” he added. And soon he’ll have another bundle of joy in his arms!

