Lea Michele Still ‘Devoted’ To Cory Monteith 4 Years After His Death

So sad. As the fourth anniversary of Cory Monteith’s untimely death approaches, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that his beloved ex-girlfriend, Lea Michele, is still just as devoted to him as she was when they were together.

Lea Michele, 30, will never truly be over her late boyfriend, Cory Monteith, who died on July 13, 2013. We still can’t believe it’s going to be four years since we lost the Glee actor, so we can’t even imagine how the date affects Lea and his family. However, a Lea insider tells us that Cory is, of course, still “on her mind from time to time“, which we expect he always will be. The insider added, “She always misses him around this time of year since it is so close to his death anniversary. She always gets reminded of things he did or liked and it just makes her sad that he isn’t around anymore.”

Our source continued with, “She’ll always have a big piece of her heart devoted to him, and always remembers him fondly even though it is also a sad time of the year for her.” It is definitely sad to think of losing Cory, not just for Lea but for his family, friends and all of the fans who adored him all over the world. Cory’s death was a devastating blow to the Glee community, and the lack of his character, Finn, left a gaping whole that could never be replaced. However, Lea has done her best to move on from the loss of Cory, and has even memorialized him with tattoos on her body. That is one really amazing way to make sure he is with her every where she goes!

