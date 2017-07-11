Conor McGregor Mocks Floyd Mayweather’s Tax Woes: ‘He’s F*cked Now’

Ouch! Conor McGregor is rubbing his extreme wealth in Floyd Mayweather’s face! The UFC fighter totally trashed his nemesis and his tax problems while dropping cash on luxury items in Beverly Hills on July 10.

Conor McGregor, 28, was spotted enjoying a trip to Beverly Hills on July 10 that included stops at top of the line stores like Versace and Dolce & Gabana. But while this UFC fighter was living the high life, his opponent Floyd Mayweather, 40, is drowning in debt to the IRS. And that piece of news has not escaped Conor’s attention. Click here to see pics of Floyd.

“I’m on Rodeo Drive!” Conor told TMZ while enjoying his shopping spree shortly after arriving in Los Angeles. “I’m blowing f*cking loads of it!” While Conor may be able to shop at all of the elite stores on the famous street, Floyd cannot due to the millions he owes the IRS for not paying his 2015 income taxes. “That’s gotta sting,” Conor told the outlet. “He shoulda paid his taxes and stayed retired and kept my name out of his mouth!”

The UFC fighter was definitely taunting Floyd who he thinks needs to be more careful with his cash — though he had no problem dropping bucket loads of his own. So what does Conor believe the outcome of Floyd’s mess will be? “He’s f*cked now,” Conor told TMZ. Yikes. We know that Floyd and Conor have a lot of drama between them due to their upcoming fight, but that’s definitely hitting Floyd where it hurts! Maybe this will only add fuel to the fire for their Aug. 26 match. The guys will be meeting up in the ring in Las Vegas for the first time EVER and were sure it’s gonna be a night to remember.

