Christina El Moussa Holds On Tight To New BF ‘Mr. Big’ During Wild ‘Boating’ Ride — See Sexy Pics

Christina El Moussa proudly showed off her new romantic partner when she posted a photo of their fun-filled boat ride on social media. See the adventurous pic here!

Flip or Flop star Christina El Moussa, 34, took to social media to post a fun loving photo of her and new boyfriend Doug Spedding, 55, out on a wild boat ride. The blonde beauty looked as happy as can be in the photo with a huge smile on her face as she held onto her older handsome beau. “Boating w Mr. Big,” she captioned the post. The hot duo has been seen out quite a bit lately and each time they appear to be very much in love. Their PDA-filled appearances have been nothing short of adorable and despite public comments about their big age difference, they are definitely enjoying each other’s company. See some of Christina’s best moments here!

Christina’s been going through a divorce with her estranged husband Tarek El Moussa, 35, whom she shares three children but the process has not stopped her from working on her new connection. She recently celebrated her 34th birthday with Doug and they didn’t shy away from the public as they shared sweet kisses while waiting for a car outside of a hotel. They also spent a cozy 4th of July holiday together on another boating trip and Christina happily showed off her fit body in a bikini near the water.

Doug’s ex-girlfriend shocked everyone when she accused the hunk of hooking up with her shortly after he started dating Christina, but the accusations obviously don’t seem to be bothering either of them. Christina’s divorce was officially filed in January 2017 but her HGTV show with Tarek is still going strong. The seventh season concludes on July 13, 2017 and the eighth season is set to premiere in Dec. 2017.

