Chris Hemsworth Is The New Face Of Hugo Boss Fragrance & He Looks So Hot

If there is a man who embodies masculinity, it’s Chris Hemsworth, and that’s why Hugo Boss picked him to be the face of their new fragrance.

Ladies, catch your breath. Chris Hemsworth is the brand ambassador for the newest fragrance from the BOSS BOTTLED line, called BOSS BOTTLED Tonic. “Having been around for so many years, BOSS BOTTLED is unique in the sense that it’s timeless yet still relevant to men today. It’s a huge honor to front the new Man of Today campaign,” Chris said in a statement. Fresh, modern, and encapsulating of the driven man, the fragrance hit Macy’s stores in July.

BOSS BOTTLED Tonic has top notes of “zesty grapefruit, bitter orange and lemon blending with the apple to deliver a boost of freshness and energizing brightness…With the introduction of ginger, a sharp effervescence brings an unexpected vibrancy to the cool opening of the fragrance,” according to the brand. The middle notes are a yummy trio of clove, geranium, and cinnamon. The final touch is base of vetiver.

Chris will appear in the Man of Today campaign, which will go wide in September 2017. TV visuals were directed by Nicholas Winding Refn. Print advertisements were shot by photographer Nathaniel Goldberg. Both put Chris in a modern, urban environment, with sleek, strong lines defining his inner and outer personality.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Chris Hemsworth & Hugo Boss are a good fit?