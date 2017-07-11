The Detroit Police Department has just released the gruesome photos taken following Chris Cornell’s suicide. Fair warning: There are some graphic images.

Since Chris Cornell hung himself in Detroit on May 17, fans and friends have slowly learned what let to the tragic events. Now, the Detroit PD has released the images of the hotel room where the Soundgarden frontman spent his final moments. Strewn about the room are possessions including his guitar and his sunglasses. In the bathroom, officials documented the exercise equipment he used to hang himself and how he rigged it to the door. The images also include a telling streak of blood on the ground. HERE ARE THE SUICIDE SCENE PHOTOS.

Also among his things were the prescription drugs he was taking at the time of his death which included Prednisone (anti-inflammatory), Omeprazole, (antacid), and Lorazepam, used to treat anxiety. As we previously reported, the singer’s toxicology report said he had Naloxone (Narcan), Butalbital (sedative), Lorazepam (Ativan), Pseudoephedrine (decongestant) and barbiturates in his system. According to his wife Vicky Karayiannis, Chris had been sober for years leading up to his death. Before he performed that night he spoke with her and she shared that he sounded like himself, leading her and experts to believe all the substances in his system contributed, or even caused his suicidal frame of mind.

“Many of us who know Chris well, noticed that he wasn’t himself during his final hours and that something was very off,” Cornell’s wife told TMZ after his passing. “We have learned from this report that several substances were found in his system. After so many years of sobriety, this moment of terrible judgement seems to have completely impaired and altered his state of mind.”

