Geek Chic Glasses: The #1 Rule You Should Follow If You Want To Master The Trend

Glasses continue to dominate as one of the hottest accessories of the season, with everyone from Gigi Hadid to Justin Bieber rocking the trend. Unsure how to style them? Jamie Chung, a major fan of the look, is offering up fool-proof tips for trying it out on your own.

Geek chic has never been cooler! From wire-frame glasses to chunky, clear lenses, the stylish celeb set looks like they’ve swiped their shades from their grandma — and we’re dying to try the look, too! We honestly didn’t feel cool enough to pull off the trend as effortlessly as Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Justin Bieber — that is, until we consulted stylish star Jamie Chung.

Jamie, 34, is a major fan of the trend — in fact, she loves the look so much she recently teamed up with Transitions lenses. We got the chance to chat with the fashionable actress, who offered up a fool-proof tip for pulling off the trend. Jamie’s main piece of advice? Let the glasses stand out as the statement piece of your outfit.

“I love the dad glasses look – it really doesn’t take much to pull it off as the glasses are your statement piece,” she said. “I’m attracted to items that stand out on their own, and my Transitions lenses in my dad glasses frames are just that. Plus, the oversized frames and double-bar bridges are not only on trend but they help protect my eyes and the skin around them better than small frames would.”

Our advice? Throw them on with any look, whether it be a flowing dress or mom jeans and a bodysuit — but let the glasses shine as your standout accessory.

Not only is the trend totally trendy, but it’s also a great way to protect your eyes. “My Transitions protect my eyes from the harmful UV and blue light emitted from the sun. They also protect them from the harmful blue light that comes from our smartphones and other gadgets,” Jamie said.

Check out how our fave stars have sported the styles and let us know if you’re embracing the geek chic look this summer.