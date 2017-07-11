Brandy Reportedly Dumps BF Sir The Baptist After He’s Caught Cheating On Her

Sir the Baptist was reportedly caught red handed in a cheating scandal! A new report claims that singer, Brandy caught her man with not one, but three different women! Now, ‘she would rather be alone.’ Get the crazy details!

Brandy, 38, and Sir the Baptist [real name, William James Stokes], are done, according to The Shade Room, which claims the singer caught her man in the act of cheating! And, the hip hop artist’s wandering eye reportedly landed on three different women — Alyssa, Amal, and his ex/baby mama. The site didn’t divulge the full identities of the women. And, get this — Sir allegedly has two children with the baby mama. Once Brandy caught wind of Sir’s reported acts, she ended their relationship.

In addition to Sir’s alleged relations with Alyssa and Amal, Brandy reportedly found out about his baby mama at Essence Festival in New Orleans last week. Sir’s alleged baby mama showed up to his birthday dinner, unannounced, while Brandy was with him, as reported by the site. And, that’s when Brandy reportedly found out that Sir and the woman had still been seeing each other behind her back.

One major hint that the two were on the rocks was when Sir the Baptist went LIVE on Instagram recently. Fans who tuned in kept asking where Brandy was, and Sir didn’t favor the numerous inquiries. “I don’t know where Brandy at fam, she’s at home somewhere,” he said. “We good, you don’t have to ask about Brandy every time.” Well, “Once Brandy saw that IG live video, it was a done deal,” a source told the site. “When she sees red flags, that means it’s time to go and that [the video] was one too many. She would rather be alone than unhappy!” Yikes!

Brandy has yet to address the breakup reports. But, Sir, on the other hand, took to social media on July 11, to confront the cheating rumors head on. “Hip Hop Media… is this where we are? (People fake rumors ruined great artists)… please use my number before spreading rumors,” Sir wrote next to a video of who he said is his Muslim American Sister. “… Alyssa is my homie… Smh I’m saved but if I liked someone I would be on her… man this stuff… is silly!!! … Let the cyber bullying continue and I’ll continue trying to do all I can to help those who hurt me…….. I still love you Hip Hop.. despite your intentions to end my career.”

Sir said that he was helping his sister sell scarves to promote for her birthday, when he was wrongfully accused of being seen with other women. He also admitted that he and his sister’s feelings are hurt over the reports because they were only trying to do good. Sir even claimed that he spent time in counseling on how to deal with the media, which could have been why he took such a calm approach to addressing the cheating reports.

Like we said, Brandy’s been radio silent. However she did post a cryptic message to Instagram on July 10. “Dear God, thank you for my bravery and my strength,” she wrote next to a photo of a setting sun. “Lots of folks don’t agree on certain post but so many of them make me feel brave especially when people try and intentionally disturb your peace and my peace. I give it all to you… God Bless all including the ones that don’t seem to deserve it.”

Hopefully the cheating reports aren’t true, because Brandy and Sir are actually really cute…

HollywoodLifers, do you think Sir could have cheated with multiple women?