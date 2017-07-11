Blac Youngsta: Rapper Slammed For Tying Himself To A Cross In Tribute To Tupac

What were you thinking, Blac Youngsta? The Memphis rapper tried to honor the late Tupac Shakur by crucifying himself like Jesus Christ. Needless to say, it didn’t go over well with anyone.

Really, there was no way this was going to end well for Blac Youngsta. The 27-year-old rapper caused quite a ruckus after sharing a photo of him tied to a cross on July 10. This controversial pic was reportedly taken from a video shoot of his planned tribute to Tupac Shakur called “TuBlac Shakur Youngsta,” according to HotNewHipHop. “HAIL MARY COME WITH ME R.I.P. TUPAC #HEAVYCAMP,” he captioned the Instagram pic, which seems to mimic the cover to Tupac’s (under the name Makaveli) The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory, which depicts the “California Love” rapper nailed to a cross.

Seriously, Blac was going to get flack for this photo. Either Tupac’s fans were going to be upset that Youngsta was comparing himself to the late MC, or Christians were going to be furious that Blac (born Sam Benson) was portraying himself like Jesus Christ. Ralo, a 22-year-old rapper best known for his “Can’t Lie” single, couldn’t hold back how furious he was over this picture. “I don’t give ah f*ck what you or nobody else say this sh*t ain’t funny or cool. Ain’t sh*t about this sh*t funny. We don’t play wit God wea I come from we God fearing people. DA f*ck wrong with this clown as ni**a. An Jesus wasn’t ah fat f*ck!!!”

Ralo even offered Youngsta $10,000 if he would remove the post, blasting Blac for being “sooo desperate for money and fame.” He even called Youngsta a “f*ck boy.” Harsh. Despite this backlash from fans and fellow rappers, Blac Youngsta didn’t seem too upset. Instead, he pointed out how other hip-hop legends also used crucifixion in their artwork. He pointed out how Nas, 43, did a similar stunt for his 1999 video, “Hate Me Now,” according to All Hip Hop. “BUT IT WAS COOL WHEN PAC DID IT. BUT IT WAS COOL WHEN NAS DID IT,” he tweeted. Some people seemed to back Youngsta’s right to do whatever he wanted, but other fans were not thrilled with his defense. “Because you’re on their level, right? GTFOH,” one tweeted in response.

BUT IT WAS COOL WHEN PAC DID IT 🤔 https://t.co/UsHCKHq0Jb — Blac Youngsta (@BlacYoungstaFB) July 11, 2017

I agree with ralo on this one blac youngsta tripping I don't ever play with GOD in no way shape or form — R.I.P CHICK (@wildcardgfd) July 11, 2017

Because you're on their level, right? GTFOH pic.twitter.com/JlypEo5OhI — Drunk Norris (@Drunk_Norris) July 11, 2017

It doesn’t seem that this controversy will stop Blac Youngsta from doing what he wants to do. “I never wanted to be like an one realm ni**a,” he told Vibe magazine.

“That’s why I entertain. I like to entertain ni**as. I’m in this shit for movies… and soundtracks to movies. I want everything. And I want to make people laugh. But also tell my side of the story.” Well, maybe lay off the religious imagery next time? It doesn’t seem like that many people were entertained.

What do you think about Blac Youngsta’s photo, HollywoodLifers? Distasteful or perfectly fine?