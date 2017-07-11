Blac Chyna Sends Rarri True A Scathing Warning — Don’t Post My Nudes Like Rob Did

After Rob Kardashian posted Blac Chyna’s nude photos publicly, she’s taking no chances. Chyna’s lawyer has even sent an intense letter to the reality star’s side piece, Rarri True, warning him about what will happen if he does the same!

Rarri True has been threatened with a lawsuit from Blac Chyna! The rapper has already shared intimate photos of himself with the 29-year-old in bed, and she wants to make certain that he doesn’t post anything even more revealing, a la Rob Kardashian, 30, who uploaded totally naked pics of Blac to social media last week. Chyna was granted a temporary restraining order from her ex, Rob, on July 10, and now, it’s been revealed, via TMZ, that her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, also sent Rarri a letter on the topic, warning him that it’s illegal for him to share her personal photos.

“We have become aware that you may have photos of Ms. White unclothed or partially clothed. We have also become aware that you may be trying to sell those photos or may try to post those photos on social media,” the letter reads. “Posting sexually explicit photos of Ms. White on any social media or distributing those photos by any means has both civil and criminal implications for you. Civil Code 1708.85 says that she can obtain not only a restraining order against you to prevent the distribution of sexually explicit photos, but also sue you for money damages.” The letter concludes with one last warning that there will be charges filed against Rarri if he doesn’t obey.

Rarri is one of the men Rob accused Blac of cheating on him with — she even sent the 30-year-old a video of herself making out with the rapper, which Rob then posted on Instagram (Blac claims it wasn’t cheating, as she was broken up from Rob at the time). Rarri then rubbed their relationship in Rob’s face by posting the photos in bed with Blac on social media.

It’s unclear where the relationship between Chyna and Rarri stands now — this legal letter makes it seem like she doesn’t much to do with him. However, on July 10, he took to Instagram Live to reveal he’s still very interested in Chyna and even called her his “girl.” Hmm….

