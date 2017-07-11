Blac Chyna On ‘Nightline’: I Didn’t Have Baby With Rob To Get A Piece Of The Kardashian Name

The bombshells keep coming! More of Blac Chyna’s ABC interview aired on ‘Nightline’ and Chy revealed she never was intent on having a baby with Rob just to get a piece of the famous Kardashian name.

Blac Chyna, 29, proved that she’s not holding anything back about her relationship with Rob Kardashian, 30. She revealed lots of shocking details about their blowout feud when the first part of her ABC interview aired on Good Morning America on July 10, but she really let loose when the rest aired on Nightline! Shockingly, she revealed that she never set out to have the only child to actually carry on the Kardashian family name. See pics of Blac’s retraining order docs, here.

When asked about how baby Dream is the only child in Rob’s family to carry on the family’s famous last name, she says that’s not something that was ever on her mind. “I never really thought about that until everybody else made it a big deal,” she told ABC correspondent Linsey Davis. “I was just having a baby with a person I cared about.” She said she never used the family for fame and fortune because, “I was already Blac Chyna before the Kardashians.”

It was hard to believe that there was anything left to share after what we saw on Good Morning America. Blac revealed that she was utterly devastated by Rob using the naked photos she had sent him as revenge porn. On top of that, she says that he threatened to kill himself with a gun! Blac even explained why she decided to send Rob a video in bed with another man in the first place. She claims that she and Rob broke up in Dec., but he wouldn’t leave her alone so she thought the risque video would make him realize she’s moved on. Apparently it backfired on her. However, right after the interview, Blac went to the courthouse and obtained a restraining order, so like it or not, Rob now HAS to stay away.

WATCH: @BLACCHYNA speaks publicly with @ABC News for the first time since ex @RobKardashian posted graphic photos of her online. pic.twitter.com/n81f1TrEbq — Nightline (@Nightline) July 11, 2017

The drama all began on July 5, when Rob shared the video of Blac making out with a guy named Mechie in bed and revealing that she also hooked up with a guy named Rarri. It quickly blew up, with her posting Snapchats, him posting her nudes, Rarri and Mechie throwing their two cents in, and Rob claiming that Blac had a baby with him just to spite her ex Tyga for getting with Kylie Jenner. It was a whirlwind!

