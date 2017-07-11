Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian: Her Ex BF Says He Tried To Commit Suicide After She Ruined His Life

Amidst the Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian drama, Blac’s ex boyfriend has come out and claimed he tried committing suicide after his relationship with her destroyed his life. Read more about the disturbing details here.

Blac Chyna, 29, is taking the heat from her ex boyfriend Pilot Jones after he recently spoke out about their former relationship and her bullying ways. In a shocking video, Pilot claims the star is nothing but a hypocrite when it comes to her messy situation with Rob Kardashian, 30, because she basically ruined his life during their breakup and drove him to suicidal thoughts. Blac’s old lover says that she publicly posted his phone number which caused him to get multiple death threats and outed his bisexuality. The incident became so bad that it caused him to move out of Los Angeles. His accusations are definitely ironic considering Blac’s been accusing Rob of doing similar things after he went on an Instagram rant and posted naked photos of her. It’s even led the model to get a temporary restraining order against the father of her daughter, Dream.

Shortly after Blac was granted the restraining order against Rob, Rarri True, who was at the center of all the drama, took to Instagram to go off on Rob and say that Blac was his girl now. The circumstances that have erupted between the former couple has been nothing short of disturbing and there’s sure to be a serious legal battle between the two since Rob’s accusations of Blac and private photos that were posted on social media may be considered illegal by a judge. The unfortunate situation may get even worse because of Blac’s own social media accusations of Rob physically abusing her.

There’s no word yet on any custody battle the parents of Dream might try to pursue. Their daughter, who was born last year, has been splitting her time between Blac and Rob since their separation back in Feb. 2017 but we can’t help but think the recent events will make that agreement change. We hope they can both figure out the best solution for Dream in the future and remain civil in the meantime.

