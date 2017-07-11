Jennifer Garner Faced Off With Lindsay Shookus Over Alleged Ben Affleck Affair — Claim Sources

Jennifer Garner had a dramatic confrontation with Lindsay Shookus once she found out about her affair with Ben Affleck, as sources claim in a shocking July 11 report. Here’s what we know!

Ben Affleck, 44, has been accused of cheating on Jennifer Garner, 44, with Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus while they were still together, and sources claim to PEOPLE that Jen contacted Lindsay “after she found out about their affair in 2015.” Whoa!

Jennifer was apparently “on a work trip to New York City” when she went to Lindsay — who is referred to as Ben’s “girlfriend” by the insiders — to confront her “about the fling.” However, it sounds like Lindsay wasn’t having it! “Lindsay refused to back down or quit the affair,” a source claims to the mag. And in case you’re wondering, the two women “do not have any relationship,” adds another insider. Well, we could have guessed.

Ben and Lindsay reportedly began their affair in 2013, two years before he and Jen announced they were separating. Lindsay was also still in a relationship with fellow SNL producer Kevin Miller (they split in 2014.) Jennifer later approached Kevin as well, according to PEOPLE, telling him that “she had proof” of the affair and apparently showing him text messages from Ben and Lindsay. Lindsay and Kevin had since broken up, but still, the whole thing is pretty heartbreaking.

Meanwhile, Ben and Lindsay have been spotted out and about in Los Angeles, going on “smitten” dinner dates and the like. “They are spending time together in L.A. Lindsay is staying at Ben’s new house,” another source tells PEOPLE. “They had dinner at Giorgio Baldi last night. They arrived in a limo. They looked happy. They had a quick dinner and then returned to Ben’s house.”

HollywoodLife.com has reached out for comment.

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised that Jen and Lindsay faced off like that? Tell us what you think!