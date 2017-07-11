Bebe Rexha Delivers Powerful National Anthem Performance At MLB All-Star Game

Way to knock it out of the ball park! Bebe Rexha had the honor of singing the National Anthem ahead of the 2017 MLB All-Star Game. We’ve got her incredibly patriotic performance, right here.

Major League Baseball turned to a beautiful young pop star for the honor of singing the National Anthem to kick off the 88th annual All-Star Game. 27-year-old beauty Bebe Rexha took to the field to sing Old Glory in front of a packed house at Miami Marlins Park on July 11 and she blew away the crowd with her glorious rendition. The blonde “Me, Myself and I” bombshell wore a an all-American look with skin tight blue jeans to hug her enviable curves and an embroidered jean jacket as she belted the heck out the number. Her soaring voice went high into her upper octives as she hit the words “land of the free” and the audience went wild!

This is the perfect time for Bebe to be in the spotlight as she will be releasing the hotly anticipated follow up to her EP All Your Fault Pt: 1, aptly titled All Your Fault Pt: 2 on August 11th which features her summer hit, “The Way I Are (Dance With Somebody)” with Lil Wayne, 34. We’re also totally on our seats waiting for her collab with Louis Tomlinson, 25, called “Back to You” which drops on July 21. Louis says of the song that, “It’s about that one person that no matter how hard you try, you keep coming back to. All your support has been amazing and I can’t wait for you to hear the track. ”

This has been quite the musical week in Miami leading up to the big game between the American and National League’s top players. “Mr. Worldwide” and the king of the south Florida city Pitbull, 36, performed ahead of July 10th’s home run derby to get the crowd and the players super fired up. Another Miami native Flo Rida, 37, was the musical artist featured ahead of July 9th’s Legends & Celebrity Game, no doubt welcoming them all to “My House” with that massive hit. Lil Jon, 46, performed at the first-ever Electric Run MLB All-Star 5K on July 8, while Jennifer Hudson, 35, and Lenny Kravitz, 53, played at private concerts for MLB bigwigs and other event VIP’s.

We aren't going to see a singer with tighter pants than Pit Bull during the #AllStarGame festivities. Bebe Rexha: Hold my beer pic.twitter.com/GP9lPGms14 — McNeil (@Reflog_18) July 12, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Bebe’s rendition of the National Anthem?