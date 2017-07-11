Phaedra Parks & Apollo Nida Divorce Finalized: The Custody & Support Agreement Details

At last! After three years of legal war, Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida’s divorce has been finalized. We’ve got the details on who got what in their settlement.

Phaedra Parks is a single lady at last! The 43-year-old reality star’s divorce from Apollo Nida, 38, has been finalized three years after they split according to TMZ. The former couple had gone to war over spousal support, division of property and her claims that she had an ironclad prenup, which he asked a judge to throw out. In the end, they’ve come to a confidential support agreement, so we’re not going to know how they finally divided up their assets unless either of them decides to talk about it. The couple married in 2009 and has two children, but ultimately split in 2014 after five years together.

The pair will share custody of their sons Ayden, seven, and Dylan, four, with primary physical custody going to Phaedra since Apollo is serving an eight year prison sentence for financial fraud. The kiddos will get weekly phone calls with their dad to stay in touch according to the agreement. Well, at least that’s something.

Their divorce process has been such a rollercoaster, as the Real Housewives of Atlanta star claimed in Nov. 2016 that her divorce from Apollo had already been finalized, even though no one ever saw any documents to confirm it. Things got even more confusing when he filed his own divorce papers the following month from a federal prison, because he got ENGAGED to another woman! He plans to marry Sherien Almufti, a former family friend who made her debut on RHOA back in April.

Aside from her divorce drama, Phaedra had plenty of her own during the last season of RHOA where she made allegations to castmate Porsha Williams, 36, that Kandi Burress, 41, and her husband Todd Tucker, 43, planned to drug her and have their way with her sexually. That caused Porsha and Kandi SO much pain that they both burst into tears during the reunion, show, slamming the former lawyer for spreading such a vicious rumor and were so devastated that they then walked offstage, unable to sit in the same room as Phaedra.

