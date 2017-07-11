‘America’s Got Talent’ Sneak Peek: Comedian Makes Gay Joke Directed At Simon Cowell

It’s a good thing Simon Cowell has a good sense of humor! Harrison Greenbaum, a 34-year-old stand-up comedian completely roasts the ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge in this exclusive sneak peek!

Harrison Greenbaum is ready for his big break! He appears on the July 11 episode of America’s Got Talent to debut his comedy skills after doing “about 600 shows a year for about 12 years.” Yes, he performs in New York City, three or four times a night. “I’ve been doing shows in pizzerias, basements, having beer bottles thrown at my head,” he tells the judges. “This is my big break.”

With that, he begins his routine, explaining that he went to his parents with big news when he was in college — they assumed it was that he was gay, but it was actually that he wanted to be a comedian. “They were like, ‘We’d rather you be gay. Is that still an option on the table? Because we will go to the parade. We will go,'” he said.

“I get it, people think I’m gay… because of every single think about me,” he said, while the audience howled with laughter. “It’s weird when you’re not gay, but people think you’re gay. People will argue with you about you.” He then motioned to Simon Cowell, and said, “You know what I’m talking about. Right? Same boat.”

Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel all burst out laughing, and not even Simon can keep a straight face. After he finishes his hilarious sketch, Mel B. actually says she wishes it didn’t have to end.

America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesdays at 8PM ET on NBC. HollywoodLifers, do you think Harrison will make it through to the next round? Let us know!