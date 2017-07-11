‘AGT’ Champ Arrested For Domestic Violence After Allegedly Attacking Baby Mama With Golf Club

This is really disturbing! Former ‘AGT’ champion Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. has been arrested on domestic violence. We’ve got details on how he allegedly hit his baby mama with a golf club.

Everyone loved Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. during season six of America’s Got Talent in 2011, where his amazing voice helped him take home the championship prize. These days things aren’t going so well for the crooner, who has been arrested for allegedly attacking the mother of his six-month-old baby with a golf club! According to a report by TMZ, he was taken into custody on July 10 in Whiteman, West VA for misdemeanor domestic battery and domestic assault.

The site says that Landau was in the process of breaking up with the woman and it blew up into a huge battle over who would care for their child. That’s when he allegedly slapped her and then hit her under the left eye with a golf club. Things allegedly became so intense that the fight ended up outside, where he reportedly shoved her head into the concrete sidewalk! His ex was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries while Landau has been sprung from jail with a $3,500 bond.

Landau’s manager tells the site that he came home to find that his girlfriend had trashed his place, destroying everything in sight with a golf club. He also alleges that she came at him with the club and a knife! The manager claims the singer was simply defending himself against a vicious attack and that he is sorry for everything that occurred.

