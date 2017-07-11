‘AGT’: Heidi Klum Uses The Last Golden Buzzer On 13-Year-Old Singer Angelina Green

That’s it for the Golden Buzzers on this season of ‘America’s Got Talent!’ Heidi Klum used the last one on July 11, when she was utterly stunned by a 13-year-old singing phenom named Angelina Green. Click to watch the touching moment, here!

Remember this name: Angelina Green. The 13-year-old took the stage on the July 11 episode of America’s Got Talent, and she sent the audience (and the judges) into a frenzy performing “I’ll Stand By You.” Heidi Klum was SO blown away, that she finally used the Golden Buzzer she’s been hoarding all season long! And with that, they were all gone. Watch the magical moment above. See more pics from season 12 of the hit show, here.

Angelina started off explaining that she is “very close” to her supportive mom, who was standing offstage with Tyra Banks. She got emotional while explaining that she’s been “singing since forever, but I took it seriously since my parents got divorced. It was really hard for me, and music helped me so much.” We already liked her from the beginning, but when we heard her voice? WOW! It was pure, powerful, and wildly impressive for such a young girl.

The audience immediately gave her a standing ovation, and so did all of the judges. “I really really love what you just did,” gushed Heidi. “To me, you feel like there is an old soul inside of that little 13-year-old body, and I really, really loved it. And I loved it so much that I’m going to hit the Golden Buzzer.” Angelina screamed and hugged her proud mama while the golden confetti fell all around them. So beautiful!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Angelina’s performance? Did she earn the buzzer? Let us know!