Amal Clooney Looks More Beautiful Than Ever With George On First Night Out After Birth Of Twins

Parenthood sure agrees with George and Amal Clooney! The new mom and dad had their first date night out since their twins’ June arrival, looking tanned, rested and stunning! We’ve got the pics.

Most first-time parents to newborn twins look like they’ve been through the ringer, with sleepless nights, constant feedings and generally being in frazzled state 24-7. George and Amal Clooney are not those people! The glamorous pair stepped out for their first night out on the town after the birth of their babies in June. The couple left the kids at home and headed to a romantic dinner on July 11 near his Lake Como, Italy mansion, looking more incredible than ever! The 56-year-old proud papa was sporting a healthy tan and giant smile while saying goodbye to well-wishers at the Il Gatto Nero restaurant in Cernobbio. However it was beautiful Amal looking red-carpet gorgeous who got all of the attention!

The 39-year-old new mother looked like a dream in a short sleeved creme dress with small flowers on it that showed off her a slight tan. Her makeup was pure perfection, including bright red lips, and her gorgeous long brunette locks were still as shiny and flowing as ever. If she’s been having any rough nights up with little Ella and Alexander, we sure can’t tell because she was positively glowing! Amal just gave birth to the babies a little over a month ago on June 6, so she’s set the the bar for bouncing back from pregnancy ridiculously high by appearing so insanely glamorous.

The couple has been spending most of their time at their sprawling estate in Berkshire outside of London ever since the babies were born, but we knew it was only a matter of time before they ended up at George’s beloved Lake Como spread. He lives for spending the summers there and this is his first time back at the house as a parent! The couple took a private jet from London to Milan on July 3, carrying their previous little ones in carriers. From their healthy tans, it looks like they’ve been getting plenty of time under the Italian sun instead of cloudy England. A loving marriage, healthy children and gorgeous looks. The Clooneys really do have it all!

