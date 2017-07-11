‘AGT’ Live Blog: Auditions Conclude With A Talented Comic, A Viral, Soulful Singer & More

As we go into the last week of ‘America’s Got Talent’ auditions for Season 12 (sigh), we’re introduced to a hysterical comic, a super hot boy band and a viral Subway singer who blows the judges away!

Can you believe that America’s Got Talent auditions are coming to an end?! But, that means we’re one step closer to crowning the Season 12 winner of AGT! There have been so many incredible competitors sent through, I can’t wait to see what they bring to the stage for the next round. Tonight, however, for the last round of AGT auditions for season 12, we meet several interesting and gifted people, from a boy band that Mel B fawns over to a soulful singer that you may already know, because he has a viral video! Follow along on HollywoodLife.com‘s live blog, right here! Refresh the page for updates on America’s Got Talent Season 12, Episode 6!

Watch out Backstreet Boys, NKOTB and *NSYNC! Five Alive is here and ready to take over the music industry! “With everything going on in the world today, what the world really needs is a… boy band,” the group joked. Singing “Poison” by Bell Biv Davoe in perfect harmony while gyrating on stage, the group quickly switched to “Pony” by Ginuwine and the crowd, plus Mel B was loving it! Simon Cowell, however, AKA king of successful boy bands, looked totally unimpressed. “I’m in heaven!” Mel B exclaimed. However, Simon was not feeling Five Alive and gave them a no, but with Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel‘s approval, this won’t be the last we see of them!

Next up, an Argentinian dance group named the German Cornejo Dance Company, took the stage to perform a tango with a twist of ballet and Argentinian dance. The group of 14, performed gorgeous lifts and synchronized movements in the entertaining and energetic number. The judges were extremely impressed with the originality of the performance and unique choreography and put the dance crew through to the next round!

Angelina Green, 13, came on the stage with a huge smile on her face, but shared a heart-wrenching story that lead her to practice her singing. Angelina’s father left she and her mom when she was young, forcing them to stay at homeless shelters. Through singing, Angelina overcame her sadness and struggle. Now, on the AGT stage, Angelina dedicated her song to her single mom, singing a soulful version of “I’ll Stand By You” by The Pretenders. The performance was gorgeous and emotional! Through tears, Angelina accepted the judges’ compliments, including Simon’s, who told her that “even his goose bumps had goose bumps.” After all the judges shared their praises, Heidi reached forward and hit the last golden buzzer of the season! Next time we see Angelina, it will be during the live show, and we can’t wait!

Comedian Harrison Greenbaum, 30, performed a hysterical, self-deprecating stand-up about being gay. Harrison pulled Simon into one of his jokes, claiming that they were both gay! The delivery and the execution made the whole sketch and Harrison was so deserving of all FOUR yes’s from the judges!

Inka Tiitto, a professional skydiver, brought her skills to AGT, performing a dance while she was SKYDIVING! She dove to the beat of the music and the judges loved it! We can’t wait to see her again!

Jonathon Rinny, 25, and his wife/assistant Caroline came to AGT not only to show off their talent, but to prove to Caroline’s mother that Jonathon is, indeed, good enough for their daughter! In an insane balancing act, standing on four skateboard and undressing, Jonathon had us all impressed. On six balancing cylinders, balancing on a sideways cylinder, Jonathon stood on top with the greatest of ease! Whoa. “If your mother-in-law doesn’t like you after this, there’s nothing you can do,” Simon told him. Jonathon got four yes’s from the judges… and hopefully a fifth from his mother-in-law….

You’ve probably seen him in viral Facebook videos, belting out in soulful songs NYC Subway stations. Mike Young has sung in the subways of NYC for roughly 37 years and now, he’s finally taking his talents to America’s Got Talent. “Success is what you make it. There’s no better stage and no better place to be then right here,” Mike said before starting to sing “Unchained Melody” by Righteous Brothers. While Heidi thought there was some “roughness” in his voice, but Howie and Simon LOVED the soulfulness, and even the “roughness” Heidi pointed out. Mel B gave Mike a “no” because she felt like he was “missing” something, so Mike’s fate was left to Heidi! After the crowd cheered for Heidi to send Mike through, she listened! We can’t wait to see him again!

